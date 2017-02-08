FEATURE: Women pregnant with babies with cardiac ailments see ray of hope

Advances in ultrasonic diagnostic technology have given a ray of hope to woman pregnant with babies having serious cardiac ailments.

"My baby wouldn't have been here if we had not gotten to know of her disease" before she was born, Nobuko Hiratsu, 29, of Kanagawa Prefecture, said, recalling her ordeal.

She was alerted to the possibility of a medical condition in December 2014 shortly after her pregnancy was confirmed when an obstetrician noticed a swelling of her baby's body in a medical exam.