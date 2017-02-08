Close

Kyodo News

February 8, 2017 14:56

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

14:07 8 February 2017

Olympics: JOC chief questioned in bid probe on France's behalf

TOKYO, Feb. 8, Kyodo

Tokyo prosecutors, at the request of France, have questioned Japanese Olympic Committee President Tsunekazu Takeda and others on a voluntary basis in connection with allegations that dubious payments were made by the bid team for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, sources familiar with the matter said Wednesday.

Takeda, questioned by reporters in Tokyo, said Wednesday that he was indeed questioned by prosecutors last week and that he told them what he "has said so far," indicating he denied any illegitimacy in the deal.

French authorities have been looking into the legitimacy of the payments made under contracts worth more than $2 million signed by Tokyo's bid team with a Singaporean consultancy, Black Tidings, prior to winning the bid for the 2020 Games in September 2013.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • JOC chief questioned in bid probe on France's behalf
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 3 Feb 2017N. Korean senior official Kim Won Hong dismissed: Yonhap
  2. 4 Feb 2017Malaysia seeks to revise ICJ judgment on islet
  3. 3 Feb 2017Music copyright fees to be collected from piano, guitar schools
  4. 4 Feb 2017Trump lashes out at federal judge's order to block travel ban
  5. 2 Feb 2017Japan's consumer confidence rises in Jan., assessment upgraded

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete