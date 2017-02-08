Olympics: JOC chief questioned in bid probe on France's behalf

Tokyo prosecutors, at the request of France, have questioned Japanese Olympic Committee President Tsunekazu Takeda and others on a voluntary basis in connection with allegations that dubious payments were made by the bid team for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, sources familiar with the matter said Wednesday.

Takeda, questioned by reporters in Tokyo, said Wednesday that he was indeed questioned by prosecutors last week and that he told them what he "has said so far," indicating he denied any illegitimacy in the deal.

French authorities have been looking into the legitimacy of the payments made under contracts worth more than $2 million signed by Tokyo's bid team with a Singaporean consultancy, Black Tidings, prior to winning the bid for the 2020 Games in September 2013.