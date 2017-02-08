Sharp reveals massive U.S. investment plan prior to Abe-Trump summit

Sharp Corp. is considering a massive U.S. investment to build a liquid crystal display panel plant, a senior executive said Wednesday, in an apparent attempt to demonstrate its contribution to the U.S. economy ahead of summit talks between the Japanese and U.S. leaders.

Sharp, restructuring under the wing of Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., has notified the Japanese government of the plan, the Sharp executive said. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President Donald Trump are scheduled to meet Friday.

Late last month, Hon Hai, better known by its trade name Foxconn, revealed a U.S. investment plan worth 800 billion yen ($7.14 billion), according to reports. Sharp and prospective Japanese partners would lead the plan.