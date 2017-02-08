Duterte slams former Colombia president over drug war criticism

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte lashed out at a former president of Colombia on Wednesday, after the latter criticized his anti-drugs campaign.

Duterte made the remarks a day after an opinion piece from Cesar Gaviria, entitled "President Duterte Is Repeating My Mistakes," was published in The New York Times.

"They say Colombia has been lecturing about me. That idiot," Duterte said during a speech delivered in front of customs officials.