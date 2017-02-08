Close

Kyodo News

February 8, 2017 20:06

18:58 8 February 2017

Duterte slams former Colombia president over drug war criticism

MANILA, Feb. 8, Kyodo

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte lashed out at a former president of Colombia on Wednesday, after the latter criticized his anti-drugs campaign.

Duterte made the remarks a day after an opinion piece from Cesar Gaviria, entitled "President Duterte Is Repeating My Mistakes," was published in The New York Times.

"They say Colombia has been lecturing about me. That idiot," Duterte said during a speech delivered in front of customs officials.

  • Duterte continues to enjoy high satisfaction ratings
Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

