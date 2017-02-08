Close

Kyodo News

February 8, 2017 20:05

19:04 8 February 2017

22-yr prison term finalized for man in 2013 stalking-murder case

TOKYO, Feb. 8, Kyodo

A 22-year prison sentence for a man convicted of killing his former teenage girlfriend in 2013 was finalized Wednesday, after both the man and prosecutors opted not to appeal the high court ruling.

The parents of the victim expressed disappointed over the sentence for the stalking-murder case in Mitaka, western Tokyo, saying in a statement, "A 22-year sentence is too lenient for a crime that claimed the life of our daughter who did nothing wrong."

The Tokyo High Court upheld a lower court ruling on Jan. 24, judging that the sentence for Charles Thomas Ikenaga, 24, was fair and there were no grounds for it to be changed.

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

