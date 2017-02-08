Close

Kyodo News

February 8, 2017 21:44

20:25 8 February 2017

Hon Hai seeking majority stake in Toshiba's chip business

TOKYO, Feb. 8, Kyodo

Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. is seeking to acquire a majority stake in the chip business that Toshiba Corp. is planning to spin off, a source close to the matter said Wednesday.

Hon Hai, better known by its trade name Foxconn, participated in the first round of bidding for shares in the semiconductor business held last week, the source said. But it is uncertain whether Hon Hai will be able to obtain a majority stake as Toshiba is planning to divest less than 20 percent of the spun-off company.

Toshiba is also considering expanding pay cuts for senior executives to make management responsibility clear as the technology conglomerate is set to book a write-down of up to 700 billion yen ($6.2 billion) in connection with its U.S. nuclear operations in the business year ending March, the source said.

  • Toshiba to spin off chip business
