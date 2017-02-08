SoftBank's CEO expects business opportunities under Trump presidency

SoftBank Group Corp. Chief Executive Officer Masayoshi Son said Wednesday that he expects deregulation under U.S. President Donald Trump to create many business opportunities but withheld comment on the impact of Trump's travel ban.

"The president has made it clear that he will scale back on regulation, so there are going to be many new business opportunities...and a lot of hiring," Son said at a press briefing in Tokyo.

"I'm really looking forward to it," he said, adding that deregulation in the telecommunication sector would be welcomed.