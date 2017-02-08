N.Z. trade chief says "too soon" to give up on TPP after U.S. pullout

New Zealand's trade minister said Wednesday it is "too soon" to give up on a Pacific free trade pact and the 11 remaining member countries need to discuss what the next step should be after the United States pulled out.

New Zealand Trade Minister Todd McClay also said a meeting of ministers representing the member countries of the Trans-Pacific Partnership agreement could take place in Chile in March.

"It's too soon for us to give up on that achievement after nine years of negotiation," McClay said in an interview with Kyodo News in Tokyo, describing the deal as a "high quality" agreement.