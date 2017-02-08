Close

Kyodo News

February 8, 2017 23:20

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

22:57 8 February 2017

3-day meeting on combating nuclear terrorism begins in New Delhi

NEW DELHI, Feb. 8, Kyodo

An international meeting under the Global Initiative to Combat Nuclear Terrorism began Wednesday in New Delhi, aimed at preventing weapons of mass destruction and related materials from falling into the hands of terrorists.

Around 150 delegates from dozens of countries and several international organizations are participating in the three-day meeting of the Implementation and Assessment Group of the GICNT, which was launched in 2006 jointly by the United States and Russia.

The IAG oversees the work of the three GICNT working groups: the Nuclear Detection Working Group chaired by Finland, the Nuclear Forensics Working Group chaired by Australia and the Response and Mitigation Working Group chaired by Morocco.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 3 Feb 2017N. Korean senior official Kim Won Hong dismissed: Yonhap
  2. 4 Feb 2017Malaysia seeks to revise ICJ judgment on islet
  3. 4 Feb 2017Trump lashes out at federal judge's order to block travel ban
  4. 3 Feb 2017Music copyright fees to be collected from piano, guitar schools
  5. 2 Feb 2017Japan's consumer confidence rises in Jan., assessment upgraded

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete