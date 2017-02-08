3-day meeting on combating nuclear terrorism begins in New Delhi

An international meeting under the Global Initiative to Combat Nuclear Terrorism began Wednesday in New Delhi, aimed at preventing weapons of mass destruction and related materials from falling into the hands of terrorists.

Around 150 delegates from dozens of countries and several international organizations are participating in the three-day meeting of the Implementation and Assessment Group of the GICNT, which was launched in 2006 jointly by the United States and Russia.

The IAG oversees the work of the three GICNT working groups: the Nuclear Detection Working Group chaired by Finland, the Nuclear Forensics Working Group chaired by Australia and the Response and Mitigation Working Group chaired by Morocco.