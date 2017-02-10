Close

Kyodo News

February 10, 2017 9:17

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

07:18 10 February 2017

Trump, Abe to affirm U.S. defense of Japan over Senkakus

WASHINGTON, Feb. 9, Kyodo

President Donald Trump is expected to underscore the U.S. commitment to the defense of Japan in the event that China attempts to seize the Japanese-administered Senkaku Islands, a senior U.S. official said Thursday on the eve of a meeting between Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Speaking to reporters about Friday's meeting at the White House, the administration official said, "I would expect, certainly, for you to hear on that subject and in concrete terms that President Trump is committed to that treaty."

Article 5 of the Japan-U.S. security treaty "does apply to the Senkakus," a group of uninhabited East China Sea islets claimed by China and Taiwan, said the official, speaking on condition of anonymity.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 4 Feb 2017Malaysia seeks to revise ICJ judgment on islet
  2. 4 Feb 2017Trump lashes out at federal judge's order to block travel ban
  3. 6 Feb 2017Myanmar soldiers raped Rohingya women, girls: Human Rights Watch
  4. 5 Feb 201769,000 chickens culled at Saga farm after bird flu detected
  5. 4 Feb 2017Ex-Finance Minister Yoshiro Hayashi dies at 89

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete