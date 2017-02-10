Trump, Abe to affirm U.S. defense of Japan over Senkakus

President Donald Trump is expected to underscore the U.S. commitment to the defense of Japan in the event that China attempts to seize the Japanese-administered Senkaku Islands, a senior U.S. official said Thursday on the eve of a meeting between Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Speaking to reporters about Friday's meeting at the White House, the administration official said, "I would expect, certainly, for you to hear on that subject and in concrete terms that President Trump is committed to that treaty."

Article 5 of the Japan-U.S. security treaty "does apply to the Senkakus," a group of uninhabited East China Sea islets claimed by China and Taiwan, said the official, speaking on condition of anonymity.