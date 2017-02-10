Close

Kyodo News

February 10, 2017 9:17

08:33 10 February 2017

Abe arrives in U.S. for 1st summit with Trump

WASHINGTON, Feb. 9, Kyodo

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe arrived in the United States on Thursday to hold his first meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump since the latter's inauguration last month.

Abe will seek to discuss with Trump ways to bolster bilateral trade and investment for the economic benefit of the wider Asia-Pacific region in their talks in Washington on Friday, followed by a joint press conference, according to Japanese authorities.

They are then scheduled to fly to Palm Beach, Florida, where the president has a sprawling vacation estate. Trump has said he and Abe will play a round of golf in Palm Beach.

