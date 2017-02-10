Japan tracking solid performance 1 year from Winter Olympics: analysts

If a few results break the right way, Japan could be on track for one of its best Winter Olympic performances next year in South Korea, according to predictions from a Netherlands-based sports data company.

As the Pyeongchang 2018 countdown clock ticked down to 1 year to go on Thursday, Simon Gleave, head of analysis at Gracenote Sports, says his prediction model has Japan winning just one gold, but with another three close-run silver medalists that could easily move up one step of the podium.

"There is some optimism there with those silvers," said Gleave, a Briton who has spent much of his career crunching the numbers of sport. "Looking at this, then you'd say possibly four (gold)...let's say it is not beyond the bounds of possibility. There are certainly opportunities there, definitely."

If Japan can bump its gold total to four, or more, it would mean the country is challenging its best Winter Games performance -- the five gold won when hosting in Nagano in 1998.

According to Gracenote's Virtual Medal Table, leading the Japanese charge is ski jumping superstar Sara Takanashi who is, unsurprisingly, a near shoo-in for gold. Her fellow Japanese flyer, Yuki Ito, is predicted in silver and to be snapping close at her more accomplished rival's heels in the sport's lone event for women.

If the pair can convert their current World Cup form to Olympic success, something Takanashi spectacularly failed to do at Sochi 2014, they will record only Japan's second 1-2 finish at a Winter Games, replicating Yukio Kasaya and Akitsugu Konno who won ski jumping gold and silver at the 1972 games in Sapporo.

Unfortunately for acolytes of Japanese figure skating star Yuzuru Hanyu, Gracenote has the reigning Olympic gold medalist and one-time world champion slotting into silver in the men's event, Japan's only predicted medal in the sport.

"We've got the Spanish competitor, Javier Fernandez, who won the European Championship and is also the current world champion, in the gold medal position. It is because of that world championship last year, primarily," Gleave pointed out.

"Clearly, with the numbers, Hanyu has a big rival on his hands."

"Those two are way ahead of (Canada's Patrick) Chan in third place, so you can definitely say that they look like the two big favorites."

The Japan team's predicted medal haul put it behind both its rivals South Korea and China, with the former tipped to ride the traditional boost enjoyed by hosts to claim Asian bragging rights.

"We give a home advantage in this (prediction) for hosts, so that produces a bit more in terms of gold medals. So we've got Korea finishing as the top Asian nation ahead of China, on golds at least, and both on 10 (total) medals, and Japan on seven, so that's all fairly close to one another," said Gleave.

Outside of Asia, Gracenote has made some bold calls, with their algorithm deciding France is in line to haul in 10 gold medals, more than double its previous best, and an all-time total medal high.

According to the numbers, the United States and Germany will join France in logging new Winter Olympic-high medal totals, with Russia one of the big losers, dropping many of the medals it controversially won in Sochi three years ago.

==Kyodo