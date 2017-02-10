Close

February 10, 2017

10:10 10 February 2017

U.S. appeals court rules against Trump's travel ban

WASHINGTON, Feb. 9, Kyodo

A U.S. federal appeals court on Thursday ruled against President Donald Trump's temporary travel ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries, immediately drawing the president's ire on Twitter.

In a blow to the Trump administration, the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco upheld a lower-court ruling that suspended the controversial executive order and allowed previously banned travelers to enter the country.

The court ruled in favor of the states of Washington and Minnesota that challenged Trump's Jan. 27 order that barred entry for citizens from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days and imposed a 120-day halt on the country's refugee intake.

