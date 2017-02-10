Abe, Trump to affirm U.S. defense of Japan over Senkakus

President Donald Trump is expected to underscore the U.S. commitment to the defense of Japan in the event that China attempts to seize the Japanese-administered Senkaku Islands, a senior U.S. official said Thursday on the eve of a meeting between Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

While affirming a robust Japan-U.S. security alliance, Trump is also likely to raise the issues of trade in automobiles and exchange rates -- areas in which he has expressed frustration against Japan -- during Friday's meeting at the White House, the official told reporters.

Referring to the Senkaku issue, the official said, "I would expect, certainly, for you to hear on that subject and in concrete terms that President Trump is committed to that treaty."