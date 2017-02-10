Hundreds of whales die in New Zealand's 3rd largest mass stranding

Hundreds of whales died overnight in New Zealand after more than 400 beached, the country's third-largest stranding of whales recorded, New Zealand's Department of Conservation said Friday.

The department discovered 416 pilot whales stranded on Farewell Spit, a beach on the northern tip of New Zealand's South Island on Thursday evening. Between 250 and 300 perished by Friday morning, it said.

Volunteers have been working in collaboration with the department and marine mammal charity Project Jonah since Friday morning to return surviving whales to the ocean. The department issued an urgent call for assistance from members of the public due to the overwhelming number of stranded mammals.