Emperor, empress to meet Vietnamese wives of ex-Japanese soldiers

Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko will meet the Vietnamese wives and children of former Japanese soldiers during their first trip to the country from Feb. 28, the Japanese government said Friday.

The imperial couple will be making a weeklong tour to promote international goodwill that will also take them to Thailand to mourn the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

The planned meetings with the wives and children of the former soldiers in Hanoi on March 2 reflect the 83-year-old emperor's hopes for peace. He has traveled to former World War II battlegrounds on past trips, including to the Philippines last year, to mourn those who fell in the war.