Japan's wholesale prices rise in Jan. for 1st time in 22 months

Japan's wholesale prices rose in January for the first time in 22 months, lifted by recovering crude oil prices and a weak yen amid hopes for U.S. economic growth under the new administration, Bank of Japan data showed Friday.

The first rise since March 2015 is viewed as a relief to the BOJ, which faces the difficult task of achieving a 2 percent inflation target. Wholesale prices tend to affect consumer prices.

The index of corporate goods prices stood at 97.7 against the 2010 base of 100, up 0.5 percent from the same month a year ago, the BOJ said in a preliminary report.