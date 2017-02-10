Abe, Trump to affirm U.S. defense of Japan over Senkakus

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President Donald Trump will confirm the Japan-U.S. security treaty applies to the Japanese-administered Senkaku Islands during their first summit meeting Friday, a source familiar with bilateral relations said Thursday.

The affirmation, to be made in a document the two governments are planning to issue after the White House summit, means the United States will defend Japan in the event that Beijing attempts to seize the group of uninhabited East China Sea islets claimed by China and Taiwan.

Earlier Thursday, a senior U.S. official said, "I would expect, certainly, for you to hear on that subject (the Senkaku issue) and in concrete terms that President Trump is committed to that treaty."