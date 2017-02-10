Close

Kyodo News

February 10, 2017 16:41

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

14:53 10 February 2017

Abe, Trump to affirm U.S. defense of Japan over Senkakus

WASHINGTON, Feb. 10, Kyodo

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President Donald Trump will confirm the Japan-U.S. security treaty applies to the Japanese-administered Senkaku Islands during their first summit meeting Friday, a source familiar with bilateral relations said Thursday.

The affirmation, to be made in a document the two governments are planning to issue after the White House summit, means the United States will defend Japan in the event that Beijing attempts to seize the group of uninhabited East China Sea islets claimed by China and Taiwan.

Earlier Thursday, a senior U.S. official said, "I would expect, certainly, for you to hear on that subject (the Senkaku issue) and in concrete terms that President Trump is committed to that treaty."

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Abe arrives in U.S. for 1st summit with Trump
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 4 Feb 2017Malaysia seeks to revise ICJ judgment on islet
  2. 4 Feb 2017Trump lashes out at federal judge's order to block travel ban
  3. 6 Feb 2017Myanmar soldiers raped Rohingya women, girls: Human Rights Watch
  4. 4 Feb 2017Ex-Finance Minister Yoshiro Hayashi dies at 89
  5. 5 Feb 201769,000 chickens culled at Saga farm after bird flu detected

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete