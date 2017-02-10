Trump agrees with Xi to uphold "one China" policy

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday reaffirmed Washington's nearly four-decades-old recognition that Taiwan is part of China during a phone conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The agreement, confirmed by Chinese state-run media and the White House, is a big relief for Xi's leadership. For China, the Taiwan issue had been a major bottleneck ahead of Beijing beginning the development of relations with the new U.S. administration.

A White House statement said Trump agreed "at the request of President Xi, to honor our 'one China' policy," adding that the conversation covering a range of topics was "lengthy" and "extremely cordial."