World Bank to give Indonesia $55 million to develop geothermal energy

The World Bank said Friday it will extend Indonesia a $55.25 million grant to facilitate geothermal energy power plant development in the country, which aims to become the world's biggest geothermal producer.

The bank said in a statement that the grant will support Indonesia's Geothermal Energy Upstream Development Project and will mostly be used to fund infrastructure development and drilling exploration.

"Insufficient energy holds back Indonesia's growth potential and limits the future opportunities of millions of Indonesians," said Rodrigo Chaves, the bank's country director for Indonesia.