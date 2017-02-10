Trade, security in spotlight as Abe, Trump hold 1st summit

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President Donald Trump will hold their first official summit in Washington on Friday, with their countries' trade and security relationships likely to be high on the agenda.

The meeting offers a chance for the leaders to find common ground amid uncertainty about how Trump's "America First" agenda could affect Japan, which counts the United States as its top export destination and defense ally.

According to Japanese government officials, Abe and Trump will exchange views on how their countries could expand bilateral trade and investment to aid in economic growth and prosperity in the Asia-Pacific region.