20:14 10 February 2017
Trump agrees with Xi to respect "one China" policy
By Takuya Karube
BEIJING, Feb. 10, Kyodo
U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday reaffirmed Washington's nearly four-decades-old recognition that Taiwan is part of China during a phone conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
The agreement, confirmed by the two governments, is a big relief for Xi's leadership. For China, the Taiwan issue had been a major hurdle in developing relations with the new U.S. administration.
A White House statement said Trump agreed "at the request of President Xi, to honor our 'one China' policy," adding that the conversation covering a range of topics was "lengthy" and "extremely cordial."
To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.