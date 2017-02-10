Speed skating: Kodaira wins 1st world single distance 500 title

Nao Kodaira added another laurel to her dominant season in the 500 meters on Friday, becoming the first Japanese woman to win an individual title at the International Skate Union's Single Distances Speed Skating Championships.

The 30-year-old, who has won all six of the World Cup 500s she has raced this season to lead the women's circuit at that distance, blew away the field to win in 37.13 seconds.

"I didn't get too nervous and could concentrate on what I had to do. I'm enjoying how I skate every time I go out there at the moment," said Kodaira, who rewrote her Japan national record in the process.