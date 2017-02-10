Close

Kyodo News

February 10, 2017 21:38

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

20:51 10 February 2017

Speed skating: Kodaira wins 1st world single distance 500 title

GANGNEUNG, South Korea, Feb. 10, Kyodo

Nao Kodaira added another laurel to her dominant season in the 500 meters on Friday, becoming the first Japanese woman to win an individual title at the International Skate Union's Single Distances Speed Skating Championships.

The 30-year-old, who has won all six of the World Cup 500s she has raced this season to lead the women's circuit at that distance, blew away the field to win in 37.13 seconds.

"I didn't get too nervous and could concentrate on what I had to do. I'm enjoying how I skate every time I go out there at the moment," said Kodaira, who rewrote her Japan national record in the process.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 4 Feb 2017Malaysia seeks to revise ICJ judgment on islet
  2. 4 Feb 2017Trump lashes out at federal judge's order to block travel ban
  3. 6 Feb 2017Myanmar soldiers raped Rohingya women, girls: Human Rights Watch
  4. 4 Feb 2017Ex-Finance Minister Yoshiro Hayashi dies at 89
  5. 5 Feb 201769,000 chickens culled at Saga farm after bird flu detected

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete