February 10, 2017 23:13

21:41 10 February 2017

TV watchdog says ex-researcher Obokata "defamed" with NHK program

TOKYO, Feb. 10, Kyodo

Japan Broadcasting Corp. "defamed" former researcher Haruko Obokata through its television program aired in July 2014 that featured retracted stem cell studies carried out by her and other researchers, an ethics organization in broadcasting said Friday.

Obokata was the lead author of a pair of papers that appeared in British journal Nature in January 2014, which claimed to demonstrate a new way to produce stem cells through a process dubbed stimulus-triggered acquisition of pluripotency, or STAP. But the reports were retracted in July that year after she was accused of research fraud.

In the popular documentary program series called "NHK Special," the public broadcaster showed as if Obokata made the STAP cells by using embryonic stem cells or ES cells which she obtained through "some kind of misconduct." But the broadcasting watchdog doubted the credibility of the information.

  • TV watchdog says ex-researcher Obokata "defamed" by NHK program
