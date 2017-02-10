Nearly half of married couples are sexless in Japan: survey

Nearly half of married couples in Japan said they have not had sex in more than a month, meaning they are effectively in a sexless relationship, a private survey showed Friday.

Among 655 married men and women aged 16 to 49 surveyed, the ratio of respondents who said they were sexless rose to a record-high 47.2 percent, up 2.6 percentage points from the previous tally in 2014, the Japan Family Planning Association said.

The association released the results at a time when the country is struggling with a declining birth rate, a factor behind its shrinking population.