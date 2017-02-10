Close

Kyodo News

February 10, 2017 23:13

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

22:33 10 February 2017

Nearly half of married couples are sexless in Japan: survey

TOKYO, Feb. 10, Kyodo

Nearly half of married couples in Japan said they have not had sex in more than a month, meaning they are effectively in a sexless relationship, a private survey showed Friday.

Among 655 married men and women aged 16 to 49 surveyed, the ratio of respondents who said they were sexless rose to a record-high 47.2 percent, up 2.6 percentage points from the previous tally in 2014, the Japan Family Planning Association said.

The association released the results at a time when the country is struggling with a declining birth rate, a factor behind its shrinking population.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 4 Feb 2017Malaysia seeks to revise ICJ judgment on islet
  2. 4 Feb 2017Trump lashes out at federal judge's order to block travel ban
  3. 6 Feb 2017Myanmar soldiers raped Rohingya women, girls: Human Rights Watch
  4. 4 Feb 2017Ex-Finance Minister Yoshiro Hayashi dies at 89
  5. 5 Feb 201769,000 chickens culled at Saga farm after bird flu detected

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete