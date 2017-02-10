Japan grants refugee status to 28 out of over 10,000 applicants

Japan recognized 28 people as refugees in 2016, up one from a year earlier, out of more than 10,000 asylum seekers, the Justice Ministry said Friday in a preliminary report.

The number of applicants increased 3,315 from 2015, and topped 10,000 for the first time since such data began to be compiled in 1982.

Asylum seekers have been increasing in Japan since a 2010 reform allowing them to work six months after filing an application.