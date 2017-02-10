U.S. military provided 880 mil. yen to researchers in Japan since 2007

The U.S. military has provided at least 880 million yen ($7.75 million) in funds to researchers at universities and public institutions in Japan since 2007, U.S. Defense Department materials showed Friday.

According to information released by the U.S. government, funding was giving to more than 100 research projects in a variety of fields such as artificial intelligence, robots, laser technology and carbon fiber materials.

The Defense Department records suggest Japanese researchers have long relied on such U.S. funding against the background of declining subsidies from the Japanese government.