2 middle-aged Japanese "idol" women trespassed onto railway track

Iyo Matsumoto and Yu Hayami, Japanese TV personalities known as "mama-dols," or former pop idols continuing their show-business careers even after becoming mothers, drew flak from the police after jointly trespassing onto a railway track.

Papers on their suspected violation of the railway business law were referred Friday to prosecutors by the Kyoto police, after a photo of the two middle-aged women on tracks, posted by Matsumoto on her blog, gathered critical comments last month.

According to the police, Matsumoto, 51, and Hayami, 50, walked on the tracks of JR San-in Line in Kyoto on Jan. 13 during their trip to the western Japanese city for shooting for a television program.

The following day, Matsumoto posted on her blog a photo of them walking on the tracks with a caption saying the two heard the crossing starting to sound an alarm and quickly ran away.

As the entry immediately drew criticism, Matsumoto offered an apology on the blog on Jan. 15 and has since deleted the article. Hayami also apologized on her blog.

The police questioned the two in late January, and said both admitted to walking on the tracks and regretted it.

Matsumoto and Hayami, who were both top idols in the 1980s, have been members of a "mama-dol" group called Cutie Mommy for around 10 years.

Yomiuri Telecasting Corp., a regional network based in Osaka, said Friday it will cancel the broadcast scheduled for this month of a travel show episode featuring the two, following the police action against them.

==Kyodo