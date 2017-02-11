Abe, Trump agree to discuss bilateral trade framework

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President Donald Trump agreed in Washington on Friday to discuss a bilateral trade framework in the wake of the U.S. withdrawal from the multilateral Trans-Pacific Partnership agreement.

In a joint statement released after their first official summit, the leaders said talk of bilateral trade will be included in their exploration of ways to both deepen their trade and investment relations and promote economic growth in the Asia-Pacific region.

"In the Asia-Pacific region, Japan and the United States should take the lead in creating free and fair markets based on rules," Abe told a joint press conference following the meeting.