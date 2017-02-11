Abe, Trump agree to discuss 2-way trade framework after U.S. TPP exit

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President Donald Trump agreed in Washington on Friday to discuss a bilateral trade framework in the wake of the U.S. withdrawal from the multilateral Trans-Pacific Partnership agreement.

In a joint statement released after the summit, the leaders said talks on such a framework will be included in their exploration of ways to both deepen their trade and investment relations and promote economic growth in the Asia-Pacific region.

"We will seek a trading relationship that is free, fair and reciprocal, benefiting both of our countries," Trump told a joint press conference after the meeting.