06:46 11 February 2017
Abe, Trump agree to discuss 2-way trade framework after U.S. TPP exit
By Sophie Jackman
WASHINGTON, Feb. 10, Kyodo
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President Donald Trump agreed in Washington on Friday to discuss a bilateral trade framework in the wake of the U.S. withdrawal from the multilateral Trans-Pacific Partnership agreement.
In a joint statement released after the summit, the leaders said talks on such a framework will be included in their exploration of ways to both deepen their trade and investment relations and promote economic growth in the Asia-Pacific region.
"We will seek a trading relationship that is free, fair and reciprocal, benefiting both of our countries," Trump told a joint press conference after the meeting.
