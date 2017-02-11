10:35 11 February 2017
Abe, Trump agree to discuss 2-way trade framework after U.S. TPP exit
By Sophie Jackman
WASHINGTON, Feb. 10, Kyodo
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President Donald Trump agreed Friday to discuss a bilateral trade framework in the wake of the U.S. withdrawal from the multilateral Trans-Pacific Partnership.
"We will seek a trading relationship that is free, fair and reciprocal, benefiting both of our countries," Trump told a joint press conference after the meeting at the White House. Japanese Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso and U.S. Vice President Mike Pence will helm a new Japan-U.S. economic dialogue group.
Abe and Trump also affirmed their resolve to further strengthen the Japan-U.S. defense alliance, echoing reassurances made by U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis when he visited Japan last week.
