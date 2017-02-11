Murder charge for man linked to Japanese woman's death in Canada

A man arrested last year in connection with the death of a Japanese woman in Vancouver has been prosecuted for murder, local police said Friday.

Investigators are expected to probe what motivated William Schneider, 49, to kill Natsumi Kogawa, a 30-year old native of Aomori Prefecture, local media said. Schneider has already been charged with indignity to a human body.

Kogawa was a student at a language school. She went missing sometime after she was recorded on a security camera in Vancouver on Sept. 8 last year. Her body was found in a famous mansion known as Gabriola House in the city's West End on Sept. 28 and Schneider was arrested on the same day.