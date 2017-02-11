Skiing: Watabe wins 1st Nordic combined World Cup event in 2 years

Japan's Akito Watabe claimed his first win in two years at a World Cup individual Nordic combined event on Saturday.

The 28-year-old, who finished runner-up a day earlier on home soil, topped the podium this time as he overcame a 25-second deficit in the 10-kilometer cross country to log 25 minutes, 55.9 seconds.

Watabe crossed four seconds ahead of Tim Hug of Switzerland for his eighth career title. Manuel Faisst of Germany came third in 26:04.2.