Kyodo News

February 11, 2017 16:00

15:47 11 February 2017

6 dead, 125 injured in M6.7 Philippine quake

MANILA, Feb. 11, Kyodo

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.7 struck the southern Philippines on Friday night, leaving six people dead and 125 others injured in addition to causing major damage to infrastructure, authorities said Saturday.

The casualties happened in Surigao del Norte province on the northern tip of Mindanao island which was closest to the epicenter of the quake, which struck at 10:03 p.m.

Other areas of the island, as well as in the central Visayas region, were also jolted by the quake, which occurred at a depth of about 11 kilometers below the seabed about 14 km northwest of Surigao city, the capital of Surigao del Norte province.

