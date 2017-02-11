Close

February 11, 2017 17:31

16:18 11 February 2017

FOCUS: Bilateral trade talks with Trump could prove costly for Abe

By Sophie Jackman
WASHINGTON, Feb. 11, Kyodo

The leaders of Japan and the United States spoke positively of their decision Friday to set up a dialogue on bilateral trade, but forthcoming negotiations may cost Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe political capital at home.

Stopping short of declaring the start of bilateral free trade agreement negotiations, Abe and U.S. President Donald Trump agreed to establish a "bilateral dialogue framework" helmed by Japanese Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso -- who doubles as finance minister -- and U.S. Vice President Mike Pence.

Under the banner of his "America First" agenda, Trump pulled the United States out of the 12-party Trans-Pacific Partnership trade agreement shortly after taking office on Jan. 20. With its largest signatory by gross domestic product gone, the TPP cannot come into force under its current terms.

