Close

Kyodo News

February 11, 2017 17:31

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

16:27 11 February 2017

Olympics: Int'l rowing body votes for 7 men, women events each in 2020

TOKYO, Feb. 11, Kyodo

The International Rowing Federation on Saturday voted to make the number of events for men and women equal at the 2020 Tokyo Games during its extraordinary membership meeting.

A proposal from the board was voted through and sees coxless four removed from the list of lightweight men's events and instead added to that of lightweight women's to make it seven for each gender.

Four countries including Denmark and China brought up a plan to add women's coxless four in place of men's. Japan, which has been putting weight on developing lightweight rowers, was supporting the idea but the board proposal won the majority of the votes.

The changes were aimed at getting the numbers of events and rowers the same in line with the Olympic Agenda 2020 advocated by the International Olympic Committee. The sport's governing body will present the proposal to the IOC and seek approval.

==Kyodo

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 6 Feb 2017Myanmar soldiers raped Rohingya women, girls: Human Rights Watch
  2. 5 Feb 201769,000 chickens culled at Saga farm after bird flu detected
  3. 8 Feb 2017S. Korea, China athletes not to stay in APA hotel during Asian Games
  4. 6 Feb 2017Cambodian court charges Japanese man, 2 others with human trafficking
  5. 6 Feb 2017Shogi ass'n names new chief after defamation scandal

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete