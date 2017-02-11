Olympics: Int'l rowing body votes for 7 men, women events each in 2020

The International Rowing Federation on Saturday voted to make the number of events for men and women equal at the 2020 Tokyo Games during its extraordinary membership meeting.

A proposal from the board was voted through and sees coxless four removed from the list of lightweight men's events and instead added to that of lightweight women's to make it seven for each gender.

Four countries including Denmark and China brought up a plan to add women's coxless four in place of men's. Japan, which has been putting weight on developing lightweight rowers, was supporting the idea but the board proposal won the majority of the votes.

The changes were aimed at getting the numbers of events and rowers the same in line with the Olympic Agenda 2020 advocated by the International Olympic Committee. The sport's governing body will present the proposal to the IOC and seek approval.

