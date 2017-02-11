Close

Kyodo News

February 11, 2017 20:33

19:07 11 February 2017

Skiing: Watabe wins 1st Nordic combined World Cup event in 2 years

SAPPORO, Feb. 11, Kyodo

Japan's Akito Watabe claimed his first win in two years at a World Cup individual Nordic combined event on Saturday.

The 28-year-old, runner-up the day before on home soil, topped the podium this time as he overcame a 25-second deficit to finish the 10-kilometer cross country race in 25 minutes, 55.9 seconds.

Watabe put on a long spurt over the last of four 2.5-kilometer laps to break away from a three-way tussle and crossed four seconds ahead of Tim Hug of Switzerland for his eighth career title. Manuel Faisst of Germany came third in 26:04.2.

  • Skiing: Watabe wins 1st Nordic combined World Cup event in 2 years
