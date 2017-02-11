Close

Kyodo News

February 11, 2017

19:55 11 February 2017

FOCUS: Concerns lingering over Trump's attack on BOJ's bold easing

By Tomoyuki Tachikawa
TOKYO, Feb. 11, Kyodo

Japan's foreign exchange policy did not become a sticking point at Friday's U.S.-Japan summit, possibly encouraging the Bank of Japan to maintain its aggressive monetary easing to achieve its 2 percent inflation goal.

But concerns are lingering that U.S. President Donald Trump, who is eager to reduce the country's trade deficit, may lambaste Japan again for manipulating the currency markets, if the U.S. dollar extends gains against the yen.

Recently the BOJ's daily bond-buying operations, aimed at pouring money into the financial markets and lowering Japan's long-term interest rates in an attempt to shore up investment and consumption, have often affected foreign exchange developments.

  • Japan-U.S. summit talks in Washington
