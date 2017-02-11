Close

February 11, 2017

21:30 11 February 2017

Cambodia's exiled opposition leader Sam Rainsy resigns from party

PHNOM PENH, Feb. 11, Kyodo

Cambodia's self-exiled opposition leader Sam Rainsy announced Saturday his resignation as president and also as a member of the Cambodia National Rescue Party.

In a posting on his Facebook page from Paris, Sam Rainsy wrote that the move is for "personal reasons."

"I would like that the permanent committee and standing committee of the Cambodia National Rescue Party be informed of my decision and consider this decision as effective from the date of my signature," he wrote.

