2 men die, 250 vehicles stranded as heavy snow continues in Japan

Heavy snowfall continued in a wide area along the Sea of Japan coast Saturday, leading to the deaths of two men and stranding a train and some 250 motor vehicles in Tottori Prefecture, authorities said.

A cold front swept the Japanese archipelago with the weather agency forecasting continued heavy snow through Sunday, especially in areas along the coast in northeastern and western Japan. Authorities warned people to be wary of black ice on roads and snow accumulations falling from electric wires and trees.

In the city of Tottori, snowfall reached 91 centimeters, topping 90 cm for the first time in 33 years, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.