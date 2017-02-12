Close

Kyodo News

February 12, 2017 12:27

10:36 12 February 2017

N. Korea test-fires missile, flies 500 kilometers

TOKYO/SEOUL, Feb. 12, Kyodo

North Korea test-fired a ballistic missile on Sunday for the first time since Donald Trump became U.S. president, but it fell into the Sea of Japan and caused no damage, the Japanese government and South Korea's military said.

The missile flew around 500 kilometers, according to the South Korean military. The missile was launched around 7:55 a.m. toward the sea from North Pyongan Province in the northwest of the country, South Korea's Yonhap News Agency said, citing the South's Joint Chiefs of Staff.

The South Korean military is checking if the missile was an intermediate-range Musudan, the report said.

