February 12, 2017 12:27

10:44 12 February 2017

Abe, Trump follow chummy summit with golf diplomacy

PALM BEACH, Florida, Feb. 11, Kyodo

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President Donald Trump spent Saturday building up their personal bond at golf courses near Trump's Florida vacation home, the day after they affirmed their resolve to strengthen the alliance between their countries.

Abe and Trump took to two different Trump-branded courses in the county of Palm Beach over the course of a day that the White House press office called "both relaxing and productive."

After the golf ended, South Korean authorities reported that North Korea had fired a ballistic missile into the Sea of Japan. The matter is likely to dominate the leaders' working dinner in the evening at Trump's Mar-a-Lago vacation estate.

