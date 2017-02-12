Abe, Trump stand together after N. Korea missile launch

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President Donald Trump responded in a united, albeit vague, manner Saturday to the latest ballistic missile launch by North Korea.

"President Trump has just made it clear in our leaders' summit that the United States is with Japan 100 percent at all times, and he is standing next to me right now in order to demonstrate that will," Abe said in an impromptu joint press announcement following their working dinner at Trump's Mar-a-Lago vacation estate in Florida.

Trump refrained from mentioning North Korea or the missile launch of a few hours earlier, uttering only a single comment about the United States standing by Japan.