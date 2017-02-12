Close

February 12, 2017 14:54

14:02 12 February 2017

N. Korea test-fires ballistic missile after Japan-U.S. summit

TOKYO/SEOUL, Feb. 12, Kyodo

North Korea test-fired a ballistic missile into the Sea of Japan on Sunday in what appeared to be a move timed to follow the first summit between Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington.

The missile flew around 500 kilometers, according to the South Korean military. It was launched around 7:55 a.m. near the city of Kusong, North Pyongan Province in the northwest of the country. Details of the type of the missile are not yet known.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff believes the North launched a missile to demonstrate its military power and see how the new U.S. administration under Trump responds, Yohnap News Agency said.

