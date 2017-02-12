S. Korea condemns North's missile launch, vows response

South Korea condemned North Korea's test-firing of a ballistic missile into the Sea of Japan on Sunday and said it will respond to punish the North.

Acting President and Prime Minister Hwang Kyo Ahn said Seoul, in tandem with the international community, "is doing its best to ensure a corresponding response to punish the North (for its missile launch)," Hwang was quoted as saying by Yonhap News Agency.

The missile was launched around 7:55 a.m. toward the sea from North Pyongan Province in the northwest of the country, according to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff. It is the country's first missile provocation since U.S. President Donald Trump took office last month.