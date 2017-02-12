Close

Kyodo News

February 12, 2017 17:09

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

15:44 12 February 2017

FEATURE: Project records personal histories of pioneering Japanese who settled in U.K.

By Rhyannon Bartlett-Imadegawa
LONDON, Feb. 12, Kyodo

An endeavor called the "Wasurena-gusa (Forget-Me-Not) Project," documenting the video testimonials of Japanese who emigrated to Britain after World War II has been under way to preserve for future generations.

Aptly named after the flower known as a symbol of constancy, the project aims to record the history of the Japanese community in interviews, explaining the motivations and daily lives of the first wave of Japanese who made Britain their home from the 1950s onwards.

"People who came to Britain after the war weren't part of a mass movement like to Brazil. They came on their own, individually," Momoko Williams, who heads the project organized by the Japan Association in the U.K, told Kyodo News in a recent interview.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 6 Feb 2017Myanmar soldiers raped Rohingya women, girls: Human Rights Watch
  2. 8 Feb 2017S. Korea, China athletes not to stay in APA hotel during Asian Games
  3. 6 Feb 2017Cambodian court charges Japanese man, 2 others with human trafficking
  4. 6 Feb 2017Shogi ass'n names new chief after defamation scandal
  5. 6 Feb 2017Taiwan's "zero euthanasia" policy comes into effect

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete