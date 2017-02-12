FEATURE: Project records personal histories of pioneering Japanese who settled in U.K.

An endeavor called the "Wasurena-gusa (Forget-Me-Not) Project," documenting the video testimonials of Japanese who emigrated to Britain after World War II has been under way to preserve for future generations.

Aptly named after the flower known as a symbol of constancy, the project aims to record the history of the Japanese community in interviews, explaining the motivations and daily lives of the first wave of Japanese who made Britain their home from the 1950s onwards.

"People who came to Britain after the war weren't part of a mass movement like to Brazil. They came on their own, individually," Momoko Williams, who heads the project organized by the Japan Association in the U.K, told Kyodo News in a recent interview.