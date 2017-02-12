4 militants, 2 soldiers killed in India-controlled Kashmir

At least four militants and two Indian security personnel were killed in a clash in the country's northernmost state of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, according to TV reports.

Three security personnel were also injured in the firefight, which took place in the state's Kulgam district after police and soldiers, acting on a tip-off, cordoned off a village in the district in the early morning.

On being challenged by the security personnel, the militants hiding in the village opened fire, triggering a gun battle between the two sides.