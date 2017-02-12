Close

Kyodo News

February 12, 2017 17:09

16:30 12 February 2017

N. Korea test-fires ballistic missile as Trump hosts Abe

TOKYO/SEOUL, Feb. 12, Kyodo

North Korea test-fired a ballistic missile that landed in the Sea of Japan on Sunday, prompting Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President Donald Trump to jointly condemn the launch, the first by Pyongyang since Trump won the presidential election in November.

The missile flew around 500 kilometers, according to the South Korean military. It was launched around 7:55 a.m. near the city of Kusong in North Pyongan Province in the northwest of the country.

"It is absolutely intolerable," Abe declared in an impromptu joint press announcement with Trump, who said, "I just want everybody to understand and fully know that the United States of America stands behind Japan, its great ally, 100 percent."

