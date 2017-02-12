Close

Kyodo News

February 12, 2017 17:09

16:51 12 February 2017

Japan, S. Korea to closely coordinate over N. Korea

TOKYO, Feb. 12, Kyodo

Japan and South Korea agreed Sunday to closely coordinate both bilaterally and multilaterally with the United States and United Nations in addressing North Korea's latest test-launch of a ballistic missile, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said.

In telephone talks, Kenji Kanasugi, head of the Japanese Foreign Ministry's Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau, and Kim Hong Kyun, South Korea's special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, agreed to urge North Korea to comply with U.N. Security Council resolutions demanding it refrain from conducting ballistic missile and nuclear tests, the ministry said.

The talks came as Japanese officials were analyzing North Korea's test-launch of the missile that landed in the Sea of Japan, which occurred when Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President Donald Trump were meeting in Florida. It was the first test-firing of a North Korean ballistic missile since Trump took office on Jan. 20.

