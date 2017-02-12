Close

Kyodo News

February 12, 2017 19:15

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

17:24 12 February 2017

Sailor missing after falling into sea from Japanese minesweeper

KOCHI, Japan, Feb. 12, Kyodo

A Maritime Self-Defense Force sailor was missing Sunday after falling into the sea from a minesweeper off Kochi Prefecture in western Japan, the MSDF said.

The sailor in his 20s fell from the Yakushima while working on the deck with several other crew members around 8:45 a.m. around 10 kilometers south of Cape Muroto in the Pacific, the MSDF said, adding it was searching for him with the Japan Coast Guard.

The incident took place as the vessel was returning to Sasebo base in Nagasaki Prefecture, southwestern Japan, after conducting drills in Ise Bay off Mie Prefecture, central Japan.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 6 Feb 2017Myanmar soldiers raped Rohingya women, girls: Human Rights Watch
  2. 8 Feb 2017S. Korea, China athletes not to stay in APA hotel during Asian Games
  3. 6 Feb 2017Cambodian court charges Japanese man, 2 others with human trafficking
  4. 6 Feb 2017Shogi ass'n names new chief after defamation scandal
  5. 6 Feb 2017Taiwan's "zero euthanasia" policy comes into effect

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete